Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2968734https://zeenews.india.com/world/7-oldest-countries-in-the-world-india-ranks-at-egypt-tops-the-list-2968734.html
NewsWorld
INDIA

7 Oldest Countries In The World- India Ranks At...Egypt Tops The List

When it comes to ancient civilizations and the rich tapestry of human history, some countries stand out for their remarkable longevity and cultural heritage. The world is home to several nations that have existed for thousands of years, witnessing the rise and fall of empires, the birth of languages, and the evolution of societies. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 04:11 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

7 Oldest Countries In The World- India Ranks At...Egypt Tops The ListImage credit: Freepik

There are 195 countries in the world. Of these, some have roots that can be traced back thousands of years. The concept of a country or nation-state is relatively modern, but many regions have ancient roots, with some of the oldest civilizations making significant contributions to human history. 

Here are seven of the oldest countries or civilizations, considering continuous habitation and historical continuity:

1. Egypt

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source


Egypt is the oldest country in the world, formed around 3100 BCE. The ancient Egyptian civilization, with its pharaohs, pyramids, and hieroglyphic writing. Unified by King Menes, ancient Egypt is one of the world’s oldest civilizations with a history of over 5,000 years.

2. India


India is second second-oldest country in the world, formed around 1500 BCE, the Indus Valley Civilization and subsequent Vedic period. One of the world’s oldest and continuous civilizations, with contributions to religion (Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism), mathematics, and astronomy. The Indus Valley Civilization is one of the world’s earliest urban cultures, followed by the Vedic period, which laid the foundation for Indian culture and society.

3. China


China, third in the list, was formed around 2070 BCE (Xia Dynasty). It has a long history of dynasties, inventions such as paper and gunpowder, and philosophical contributions from Confucianism and Taoism. The Xia Dynasty is traditionally considered the first Chinese dynasty, marking the beginning of China's long and continuous history.

4. Iran


Fourth in the list, Iran was founded around 550 BCE (Achaemenid Empire). The Persian Empire, significant contributions to art, architecture, and literature. The Achaemenid Empire, founded by Cyrus the Great, is one of the ancient world's largest empires and has left a lasting legacy in the region.

5. Greece


Greece was formed around 800 BCE (Archaic Greece). It's fifth fifth-oldest company in the world. The birthplace of Western civilization, democracy, philosophy, and the Olympics. Ancient Greece, with its city-states like Athens and Sparta, significantly influenced Western culture and intellectual traditions.

6. Japan


Japan, sixth in the list, was formed around 660 BCE (Traditional date for the founding by Emperor Jimmu). It has a long history of imperial rule, a unique culture, and advancements in technology and the arts. Japan claims a continuous imperial line dating back to its mythical founding by Emperor Jimmu, and archaeological evidence shows a well-developed culture in the Jomon period.

7. Ethiopia


The seventh-oldest country in the world, it was formed around 980 BCE (Kingdom of D’mt). It is one of the oldest continuous civilizations in Africa, with historical roots in the Kingdom of Aksum. Ethiopia's history includes the ancient Kingdom of Aksum, which was a major trading empire and one of the first regions to adopt Christianity.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh