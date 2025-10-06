There are 195 countries in the world. Of these, some have roots that can be traced back thousands of years. The concept of a country or nation-state is relatively modern, but many regions have ancient roots, with some of the oldest civilizations making significant contributions to human history.

Here are seven of the oldest countries or civilizations, considering continuous habitation and historical continuity:

1. Egypt

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source



Egypt is the oldest country in the world, formed around 3100 BCE. The ancient Egyptian civilization, with its pharaohs, pyramids, and hieroglyphic writing. Unified by King Menes, ancient Egypt is one of the world’s oldest civilizations with a history of over 5,000 years.

2. India



India is second second-oldest country in the world, formed around 1500 BCE, the Indus Valley Civilization and subsequent Vedic period. One of the world’s oldest and continuous civilizations, with contributions to religion (Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism), mathematics, and astronomy. The Indus Valley Civilization is one of the world’s earliest urban cultures, followed by the Vedic period, which laid the foundation for Indian culture and society.

3. China



China, third in the list, was formed around 2070 BCE (Xia Dynasty). It has a long history of dynasties, inventions such as paper and gunpowder, and philosophical contributions from Confucianism and Taoism. The Xia Dynasty is traditionally considered the first Chinese dynasty, marking the beginning of China's long and continuous history.

4. Iran



Fourth in the list, Iran was founded around 550 BCE (Achaemenid Empire). The Persian Empire, significant contributions to art, architecture, and literature. The Achaemenid Empire, founded by Cyrus the Great, is one of the ancient world's largest empires and has left a lasting legacy in the region.

5. Greece



Greece was formed around 800 BCE (Archaic Greece). It's fifth fifth-oldest company in the world. The birthplace of Western civilization, democracy, philosophy, and the Olympics. Ancient Greece, with its city-states like Athens and Sparta, significantly influenced Western culture and intellectual traditions.

6. Japan



Japan, sixth in the list, was formed around 660 BCE (Traditional date for the founding by Emperor Jimmu). It has a long history of imperial rule, a unique culture, and advancements in technology and the arts. Japan claims a continuous imperial line dating back to its mythical founding by Emperor Jimmu, and archaeological evidence shows a well-developed culture in the Jomon period.

7. Ethiopia



The seventh-oldest country in the world, it was formed around 980 BCE (Kingdom of D’mt). It is one of the oldest continuous civilizations in Africa, with historical roots in the Kingdom of Aksum. Ethiopia's history includes the ancient Kingdom of Aksum, which was a major trading empire and one of the first regions to adopt Christianity.