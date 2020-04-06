हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

73 new deaths, 3, 135 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours in Turkey

73 new deaths, 3, 135 fresh cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours in Turkey
Reuters photo

Ankara: Turkey on Sunday reported 73 new deaths from the coronavirus and a surge of 3,135 in the number of confirmed cases bringing up the national tally to 27,069 from the pandemic.

So far, a total of 1,042 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,381 patients are currently under intensive care units, the data shows according to Anadolu agency.

Also, 20,065 tests were conducted on Sunday, and the number of overall tests carried out so far reached 181,445. After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 183 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed more than 67,200 people, and infected over 1.2 million, while nearly 253,000 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Tags:
Coronaviruscoronavirus in TurkeyCoronavirus outbreak
