82 dead and nine trapped after gas explosion tears through coal mine in China

A gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China has killed at least 82 people, with nine workers still trapped underground as hundreds of rescuers work through the site. The blast struck the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County, Shanxi Province, on Friday. By Saturday, China's Ministry of Emergency Management had deployed six national mine emergency rescue teams, 345 personnel in total, to support the operation. More than 100 people have been taken to the hospital, and rescue work remains ongoing.

State media footage showed paramedics carrying stretchers at the site, with ambulances lined up in the background. A person described as responsible for the company operating the mine has been placed under control by authorities in accordance with the law, according to Xinhua news agency.

President Xi Jinping responded to the disaster by urging officials to make every possible effort to rescue survivors and ensure proper care for the injured. He also called for a full investigation into the cause of the explosion and said those found responsible must be held to account.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shanxi Province sits at the heart of China's coal industry and has a long history of mining accidents. Safety standards have been significantly tightened over the years, yet deadly incidents continue to occur. Earlier in 2025, an underground tunnel collapsed in Zhenping County, Shaanxi Province, trapping three workers. Eight people had been carrying out rectification work at the site when the tunnel gave way, with five managing to escape.

The Qinyuan disaster is among the deadliest mining accidents China has seen in recent years, and the full scale of the casualties may not be known until rescue teams reach the remaining trapped workers.

(With IANS inputs)