Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /86 tonnes of gold just flew out of US vaults: Is Europe preparing for war?

86 tonnes of gold just flew out of US vaults: Is Europe preparing for war?

As geopolitical tensions mount, the Netherlands shifts 86 tonnes of gold out of US vaults to London. Here’s why Europe is preparing for crisis.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 05:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 05:00 AM IST
86 tonnes of gold just flew out of US vaults: Is Europe preparing for war?
Image Credit: Representative image. (ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
US Navy takes out 3 Iranian tankers – here’s how Tehran is threatening to retaliate
2
3
4
5