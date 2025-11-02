9 Critical After Mass Stabbing On Train In Cambridgeshire; Two Suspects Arrested

Nine people are receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries following a stabbing incident aboard a train near Cambridge, eastern England, police have confirmed. Two suspected attackers have been arrested, and counterterrorism officers are assisting with the investigation, according to local media reports.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the event as an “appalling incident.”

The British Transport Police (BTP) said that counterterrorism units are supporting their inquiry as they work to determine the full circumstances and motive behind the attack, The Guardian reported.

In a statement, BTP Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said, “We’re conducting urgent inquiries to establish what has happened, and it could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further.”

He added, “At this early stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident.”

According to Cambridgeshire Constabulary, armed officers were deployed after receiving reports of the incident at Huntingdon station at 7.39 p.m. (local time) on Saturday.

“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested,” the force confirmed.

The East of England Ambulance Service said it had mounted a “large-scale response,” dispatching multiple ambulances, tactical commanders, and its hazardous area response team to the scene.

A spokesperson said, “We can confirm we have transported multiple patients to the hospital.”

Police said the attack took place at the train service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross at 6:25 pm (local time), shortly after the LNER train left Peterborough station.

PM Starmer called the incident on a train near Huntingdon "deeply concerning" and expressed gratitude to the emergency services for their response.

In a statement shared on X, he said: "The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police."

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood stated that she is "deeply saddened" to hear about the stabbings in Huntingdon and expressed sympathies with those affected by the incident.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the stabbings in Huntingdon. My thoughts go out to all those affected. Two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody. I am receiving regular updates on the investigation. I urge people to avoid comment and speculation at this early stage," Mahmood posted on X.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), which operates East Coast Mainline services in the UK, said that the incident happened on one of its trains and asked passengers not to travel due to “major disruption”, The Guardian reported. National Rail said that Huntingdon station is closed, with all lines blocked. According to the LNER, the services in the area are expected to remain disrupted until Monday.

"We are experiencing major disruption across the LNER route. Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Huntingdon station; all lines are blocked. Our advice is ‘Do Not Travel’. Please defer your travel where you can."

(With inputs from IANS)