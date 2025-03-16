Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2872745https://zeenews.india.com/world/90-pakistani-army-personnel-killed-in-balochistan-car-bus-collision-bla-claims-responsibility-2872745.html
NewsWorld
PAKISTAN

90 Pakistani Army Personnel Killed In Balochistan Car-Bus Collision; BLA Claims Responsibility

At least 90 Pakistani army personnel died in a Balochistan attack, with BLA claiming responsibility for the car-bus collision.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 02:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

90 Pakistani Army Personnel Killed In Balochistan Car-Bus Collision; BLA Claims Responsibility

At least 90 Pakistani army personnel have been killed after a bus filled with army officers collided with a car near the the National Highway 40, Pakistan. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the same group responsible for the recent train hijacking, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK