90 Pakistani Army Personnel Killed In Balochistan Car-Bus Collision; BLA Claims Responsibility
At least 90 Pakistani army personnel died in a Balochistan attack, with BLA claiming responsibility for the car-bus collision.
At least 90 Pakistani army personnel have been killed after a bus filled with army officers collided with a car near the the National Highway 40, Pakistan. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the same group responsible for the recent train hijacking, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
