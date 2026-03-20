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NewsWorldA $2 million toll? Inside Iran's secret 'safe passage' plan for the Strait of Hormuz
IRAN STRAIT OF HORMUZ CLOSURE

A $2 million toll? Inside Iran's secret 'safe passage' plan for the Strait of Hormuz

A $2 million toll? Inside Iran's secret 'safe passage' plan for the Strait of Hormuz

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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A $2 million toll? Inside Iran's secret 'safe passage' plan for the Strait of HormuzRepresentative image. (Photo: Freepik)

In a significant development, Iran, which had closed the Strait of Hormuz to create pressure on Israel and the West for the war to end, has now established a ‘safe shipping corridor’ for the safe passage of vessels through its territorial waters.

 

 

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