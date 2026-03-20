A $2 million toll? Inside Iran's secret 'safe passage' plan for the Strait of Hormuz
A $2 million toll? Inside Iran's secret 'safe passage' plan for the Strait of Hormuz
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In a significant development, Iran, which had closed the Strait of Hormuz to create pressure on Israel and the West for the war to end, has now established a ‘safe shipping corridor’ for the safe passage of vessels through its territorial waters.
(This is a developing story.)
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