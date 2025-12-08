A 2,100 KM/H Stealth Killer With 1,900 KM Strike Power: The Beast India May Soon Build At Home – ‘F-35’s Fear’ Is Coming

New Delhi: Operation Sindoor has become a turning point for India’s defence establishment. After the cross-border confrontation with Pakistan, the government has poured massive investment into upgrading its entire military ecosystem. Be it air defence, fighter jets, missiles or drones, everything is being modernised at an unprecedented speed.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been testing hypersonic missiles. Indigenous air-defence projects such as Project Kusha are accelerating. The purchase of additional S-400 units from Russia is in motion. New Delhi is also exploring the acquisition of the powerful S-500 system, which could turn India’s skies into an impenetrable shield.

At the same time, India is racing to develop its own fifth-generation stealth fighter jet through the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. The aircraft is still several years from completion. During this gap, Moscow has signalled its willingness to step in and in a way few expected.

Putin Opens The Door To India’s Stealth Future

Russia has formally offered India local production of the Su-57, its flagship fifth-generation stealth fighter jet that can sprint at 2,100 km/h and strike targets 1,900 km away.

According to a report by Indian Defence News, this proposal was placed on the table during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi and the annual India-Russia summit. Officials on both sides see this as a major leap in defence cooperation.

Russia’s state defence giant ROSTEC (a state-owned defence and technology conglomerate) has stated that it is ready to set up a full Su-57 production line in India. The first few aircraft will arrive from Russia, while the factory in India will be built step-by-step. The plan aims to deliver 20-30 aircraft within three to four years, eventually reaching 70-100 aircraft by the early 2030s.

The offer includes deep technology transfer (40-60% of the jet would be locally manufactured). Indian engineers would gain access to the source code, stealth design methods, signature-reduction technologies and advanced avionics that define modern air dominance.

Where Will India Build The Su-57?

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility in Nashik has emerged as the front-runner. The plant already assembles Su-30MKI fighters, and Russian specialists believe that the Su-57E version would require only about 30% reconfiguration of the existing infrastructure.

Experts say this proposal is much more than a procurement offer. It is a chance to embed fifth-generation know-how into India’s aerospace sector. Engineers working on the programme will gain real exposure to stealth structures and next-generation radar systems, experience that feeds directly into India's AMCA ambitions.

The offer also allows New Delhi to carve its own path, one that is not tied to American platforms such as the F-35A. It strengthens India’s long-term goal of strategic autonomy.

Russia’s Drone Offer To India

Alongside the fighter jet proposal, Russia has offered local manufacturing of Lancet strike drones in India. This includes sharing engine technology, sensors and low-signature lightweight materials.

If approved, Nashik could become a combined production hub for next-generation stealth fighters and advanced attack drones.

Defence analysts believe this would give a historic push to India’s manufacturing ecosystem and upskill thousands of engineers and technicians.

Indian experts are already calling the package a “game-changing” opportunity, stating that it aligns perfectly with Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) plans.

What Russia Has Promised

ROSTEC’s announcement comes after months of high-level discussions. Moscow has assured India that it is prepared to supply technologies tailored specifically to Indian requirements.

If the agreement moves forward, India will join a very small club of nations that produce and co-develop fifth-generation stealth aircraft. It would also strengthen India-Russia aerospace cooperation for decades, giving the Indian Air Force an advantage as the next era of air combat develops.