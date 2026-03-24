A ‘Bus-sized’ asteroid 2026 FQ2 is passing Earth today, here’s why scientists aren’t worried

An asteroid is approaching Earth and is drawing attention for its size and proximity. It is a scheduled flyby on 24th March, today. Scientists are closely monitoring the asteroid. This bus-sized asteroid is officially named 2026 FQ2. While the term “close approach” may sound alarming, scientists stress there is no threat to our planet.

How Big Is This Asteroid?

The asteroid 2026 FQ2 is roughly the size of a bus and is estimated to be about 40 feet, which means it is about 12 metres in diameter. While that may sound large on a human scale, in astronomical terms, it is considered relatively small. Objects of this size typically burn up in Earth’s atmosphere if they ever enter it, though the asteroid will remain far from Earth.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

How Close Will It Come to Earth?

At its nearest point, asteroid 2026 FQ2, will pass Earth at a distance of approximately 1.49 million miles, which makes it 2.4 million kilometres. The Moon orbits Earth at an average distance of about 384,000 kilometres. This means the asteroid will remain more than 6 times farther away than the Moon, firmly within a safe range. In scientific terms, this distance does not qualify as a hazardous encounter, and there is no risk of collision.

The Science Behind Asteroid Monitoring

Space agencies in all parts of the world continue to scan the sky in search of near-earth objects (NEOs). They have strong telescopes and automatic systems to detect even such smaller asteroids as 2026 FQ2. Early check-ups will help to detect any asteroid that may strike the Earth, although the probability is minimal. This allows scientists an adequate time to strategize on how to prevent or minimize the threat.

Why Scientists Are Not Worried?

Scientists and experts clarify that this object does not fall into the “potentially hazardous” category. Its distance and size ensure that it poses zero risk of impact. This asteroid is closely tracked by NASA. The flyby of (2026 FQ2) on March 24 is a safe and scientifically valuable event. While it may capture headlines due to its “close approach,” there is no cause for concern.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)