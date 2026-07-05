/A cargo ship comes under attack in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, says the British military

A cargo ship came under attack in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, on Sunday, according to the British military, marking the latest maritime incident in the volatile region.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said the vessel was attacked about 30 nautical miles (55 kilometers) southwest of the coastal city of Hodeida, which is controlled by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, according to a report by AP.
The ship reported being targeted by “unknown armed assailants,” and authorities are investigating the incident.
Meanwhile, no group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Houthis had recently threatened to resume strikes on shipping, though they have not carried out such operations lately.
In previous attacks, the rebels launched drones and missiles at vessels passing near territory they control along the narrow Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern entrance to the Red Sea.
Those assaults, linked to the Gaza war, prompted many shipping companies to reroute vessels around the southern tip of Africa rather than risk the Suez Canal route at the northern end of the Red Sea.
This is a developing story; further details are awaited.
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