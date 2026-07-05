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  • /A cargo ship comes under attack in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, says the British military

A cargo ship comes under attack in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, says the British military

The ship reported being targeted by “unknown armed assailants,” and authorities are investigating the incident.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
A cargo ship comes under attack in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, says the British military
Image Credit: Screengrab/ Google Maps

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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