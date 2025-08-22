A 'Flight' Gone Wrong: Florida Man Busted After Drug Drone Crashes In A Backyard

In a bizarre incident in Hillsborough County, Florida, a man was arrested after a drone carrying bags of illegal drugs crashed into a house in Lutz in the middle of the night.

According to a report by US broadcasters NewsNation, the incident happened around 1:30 AM on Tuesday when residents were surprised by a loud noise outside their home.



A man was arrested after he crashed his drone carrying narcotics into a home. On August 19, 2025, homeowners on the 18500 block of Hannah Michaela Lane called for help after a… pic.twitter.com/gQPTf3ipQt — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 20, 2025

Curious to see what caused the noise, they stepped into their backyard and were shocked to find a drone with several packets of narcotics attached to it. The shocked homeowners quickly informed the police.

Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly after and discovered multiple bags of methamphetamine and fentanyl attached to the drone. According to the “New York Post” the packets were even labeled with names.

The Drone operator Jason Brooks, 49-year-old, was found operating the drone from a nearby location only. Officials said he was standing in the driveway of the property and was found holding the drone’s remote control.

Body camera footage released by the Sheriff’s Office shows deputies questioning Brooks as they examined the bags attached to the drone.

When asked, Brooks admitted that he had been trying to retrieve the drone after it landed in the backyard. He had even knocked on the homeowners’ door, asking about his “lost drone.”

When authorities reminded him that he could not simply enter someone else’s property. “I know. That’s why I knocked,” Brooks responded, according to the video.

Brooks was arrested on the spot and charged with possession of a banned substance and possession of a banned substance with intent to sell or deliver.

Deputies also said additional charges will be imposed on him for operating an unregistered vehicle without a valid tag.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the drone and the seized narcotics are now being held as evidence. Brooks remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Officials praised the homeowners for quickly alerting authorities instead of trying to handle the situation themselves and said they are committed to tracking such cases and ensuring that those who attempt to use drones illegally will face strict action.