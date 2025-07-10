A ‘Flying Supercomputer’? Meet America’s Deadliest Fighter Jet Ever That’s On Secret F-47 Trials And Hints At 6th-Gen Supremacy

Washington: The Pentagon did not say a word. No grand reveal. No media fanfare. But somewhere in America’s vast desert testing grounds, a ghost of the skies has been flying silently, swiftly and unseen.

The aircraft is called the F-47. And for the last five months, this new-generation stealth fighter jet has reportedly been undergoing secret tests. Behind closed hangars and under strict security, engineers from Boeing have been working on what could become the most lethal warplane the world has ever seen.

The U.S. Air Force signed the deal with Boeing in March 2025. This fighter is not an upgrade. It is a clean-slate design. Built from the ground up. It is what will replace the legendary F-22 Raptor.

More than its speed or stealth, what makes the F-47 the most terrifying is that it carries inside – Boeing is infusing the aircraft with technologies from the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, an advanced drone system, and the B-21 Raider stealth bomber. Think machine learning, autonomous decision-making and an invisible radar profile. That means this jet will only fly undetected, it will think and adapt mid-air.

President Donald Trump called it “a flying supercomputer”. In a campaign event, he claimed the F-47 has been “quietly flying for five months” and would be operational by 2030. Trump’s statement was not part of any official release, but it did set defense analysts buzzing.

What Boeing is doing marks a shift. For years, Lockheed Martin has dominated U.S. airpower. The F-22 and F-35 both came from their stables. This time, Boeing got the nod. It is a comeback. A bold one.

The price? Around $20 million per unit. That is nearly Rs 167 crore. But the value goes beyond numbers. This jet will not need a fleet to back it up. It is designed to act alone like a full squadron packed into one machine. It can scan, strike, retreat or re-route – all without needing instructions from the ground.

Experts believe the F-47 could redraw war doctrines. It will fly missions and finish them before the enemy knows what hit them.

For now, the U.S. Air Force stays silent. Boeing will not comment. But defense insiders say the future of air combat may have already taken off without the world noticing.