/A gift from Qatar: US President Donald Trump unveils new $400 million Airforce One | WATCH

United States President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled a new $400 Boeing 747-8 that will serve as the new Airforce One of the US President. The aircraft is a gift from the government of Qatar.
Standing beneath the aircraft at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump described the plane as “the world’s most luxurious” and a “flying White House” unlike any other.
The $400 million aircraft, originally a Qatari royal jet, has undergone extensive modifications by the US Air Force, including advanced secure communications systems, to meet presidential standards.
The gift, accepted by the administration last year, has drawn bipartisan criticism over ethics and national security concerns.
However, Trump has defended the decision, stating it would be “stupid” to turn down such an offer. He has indicated the plane will be used as a temporary “bridge” aircraft until Boeing delivers two new custom VC-25B presidential jets, now expected in 2028.
Air Force officials confirmed the retrofitting costs, borne by the US, came in under $400 million. The jet features upgraded interiors while retaining some of its original high-end appointments. Trump has expressed plans for a possible inaugural flight during America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, potentially including a July 4 flyover or a trip to Mount Rushmore.
Qatar formally transferred the aircraft as an “unconditional gift,” with no payment required from the US. The deal was finalised despite questions from lawmakers about foreign influence and the plane’s prior use. Trump has said he would not keep the aircraft after his presidency and intends to donate it to his future presidential library.
With its distinctive blue-and-white livery and American flags, the new Air Force One is expected to enter limited service soon, following final testing and commissioning flights. The development marks a significant modernisation step for presidential air travel while the long-delayed replacement program continues.
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