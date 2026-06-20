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  • /A gift from Qatar: US President Donald Trump unveils new $400 million Airforce One | WATCH

A gift from Qatar: US President Donald Trump unveils new $400 million Airforce One | WATCH

Trump has said he would not keep the aircraft after his presidency and intends to donate it to his future presidential library. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
A gift from Qatar: US President Donald Trump unveils new $400 million Airforce One | WATCH
Image Credit: (@Scavino47/X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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