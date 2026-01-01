'A Leader Of Rare Resolve, Her Vision Will Live On': PM Modi Pays Tribute To Khaleda Zia In Personal Letter To Son Tarique Rahman

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, expressing sorrow over the passing of his mother, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, and stressing that her vision and legacy will continue to guide the nation she once led.

In a heartfelt letter, Modi said he was deeply saddened by the loss of a leader who left a lasting imprint on Bangladesh’s political life. He wrote that while her passing has created an irreplaceable void, her ideas and contributions would endure in the hearts of the Bangladeshi people and beyond.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of your mother, Her Excellency Begum Khaleda Zia, former prime minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Please accept my heartfelt condolences on this profound personal loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” the prime minister wrote.

Recalling his personal interactions with the late leader, PM Modi described her as a leader of “rare resolve and conviction”. He referred to their meeting and discussions in Dhaka in June 2015, stating that she held the distinction of being Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and made contributions to the country’s development and to strengthening India-Bangladesh relations.

“She made many important contributions to the development of Bangladesh, as well as to the strengthening of India-Bangladesh relations,” he said, adding that her leadership left a deep and lasting mark.

In his message to Rahman, the prime minister expressed confidence that Zia’s ideals would continue to guide the BNP under his leadership. “While her passing leaves an irreplaceable void, her vision and legacy will endure. I am confident that her ideals will be carried forward under your able leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and will continue to serve as a guiding light to ensure a new beginning and the enrichment of the deep and historic partnership between India and Bangladesh,” the letter stated.

PM Modi also extended his thoughts to the people of Bangladesh during this period of national mourning, praising their strength and dignity. “My thoughts are also with the people of Bangladesh, who have shown strength and dignity throughout their history. I am confident that they will continue to be guided by their shared values, democratic traditions and a sense of national unity, as they move forward in peace and harmony,” he wrote.

Concluding his message, the prime minister offered prayed for Rahman and his family. “Please accept my heartfelt condolences once again. I pray to the Almighty to grant you and your family the strength and fortitude to overcome this difficult time. I also extend my best wishes to you in your future endeavours,” he added.

India’s condolences were also conveyed in person, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday (December 31, 2025) morning on a special flight that landed at 11:30 am. He was received by the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh and later met the BNP acting chairman to express India’s sympathies on the loss of his mother.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia.”

He added that he handed over a personal letter from PM Modi, saying, “Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India.”

The minister also talked about continuing relevance of Zia’s legacy, “Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership.”

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah said the external affairs minister’s visit reflected the intent of both countries to move forward together. In a post on X, he said that as Jaishankar departed Dhaka after a brief four-hour visit, Bangladesh and India would look ahead to writing “a new chapter in ties”, driven by shared interests, pragmatism and mutual interdependence.

Former Indian Ambassador to Bangladesh Veena Sikri described the visit as a good and meaningful gesture at a sensitive moment.

Begum Khaleda Zia was laid to rest on Wednesday beside her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka, according to The Daily Star. Her burial followed the namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran leader. The funeral prayers were led by the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, while BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan oversaw the proceedings. From early morning, Manik Mia Avenue witnessed a steady flow of mourners, with BNP leaders and party workers arriving from across Dhaka and districts including Feni, Brahmanbaria, Mymensingh, Cumilla, Gazipur, Munshiganj and Narayanganj.

Bangladesh Interim Government’s Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus also reached the Parliament Complex to attend the funeral prayer and offer his last respects. The funeral drew wide regional attention, with several South Asian countries sending senior representatives to Dhaka to attend the state funeral, The Daily Star reported.

Bangladesh observed a public holiday on Wednesday and has begun a three-day period of state mourning.

Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, Zia passed away on Tuesday (December 30, 2025) at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A towering person in the country’s politics, she served three terms as prime minister and played an important role in restoring democracy after years of military rule.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier expressed sorrow over her death, recalling his meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015 and extending condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh.