A masterstroke of diplomacy? How India silently tilted the scales in US-Israel-Iran war

US-Israel vs Iran War: Seventeen days into the war in West Asia, India’s diplomatic efforts appear to be paying off. The Gulf standoff put India’s energy, trade and regional influence under intense pressure. But recent developments suggest that a carefully calibrated strategy by New Delhi is beginning to work.

For weeks, India maintained a cautious silence as the Iran-US-Israel war escalated. New Delhi avoided public statements and refrained from taking sides. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had been managing channels behind the scenes. Then eventually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to address energy supply concerns at home.

India was facing rising domestic energy shortages and a looming crisis in natural gas supplies.

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Indian ships safely pass through Strait of Hormuz

Following Modi’s call on March 12, 2026, Iran began allowing Indian vessels safe passage through the Strait. On March 13, the LPG tanker, Shivalik, was cleared to pass, followed by Nanda Devi, both flying the Indian flag.

By Monday, the third Indian ship successfully navigated the Strait. The government confirmed the movement of these three vessels. It showed that India’s diplomatic efforts were taking effect.

Balancing acts with Iran and US

Nitin Pai, founder of the Takshashila Institutions think tank in Bengaluru, told Bloomberg, “India is trying to maintain balance with both the United States and Iran.”

The passage of Indian ships through Hormuz shows that the diplomacy is working. He added that Modi’s zphone call to President Pezeshkian was a form of “damage control”, easing concerns about India’s earlier silence and managing perceptions regarding ties with the United States and Israel.

Among a select few: India, China and Russia

Since the United States and Israel began striking Iran on February 28, only a handful of countries, including China and Russia, have had their vessels safely navigate the Strait. India has now joined this select group. This comes at a critical time.

India is the world’s second-largest importer of LPG, and disruptions in the Hormuz route have created severe supply shortages. Nearly 90% of India’s crude oil is imported, with prices surging beyond $100 per barrel. Rising costs threaten inflation, stress the rupee and could impact India’s trade balances.

US support for India’s energy security

India also secured a temporary reprieve with Washington. Averting a supply crunch, the United States allowed New Delhi a 30-day waiver to import crude oil from Russia.

Earlier, 50% tariffs had been imposed on these imports, but the temporary relaxation shows the ongoing trade negotiations and the importance of India as a major US export market.

A strategic win for New Delhi

The safe passage of Indian ships and the temporary easing of US sanctions highlight the results of India’s patient and strategic diplomacy. In a volatile regional environment, New Delhi has managed to protect its energy interests, maintain crucial trade relationships and assert itself as a stabilising force during the ongoing war.