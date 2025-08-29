A New Era Of High-Speed Travel Is Set To Begin: India’s First Bullet Train To Start Operations By 2027, Confirms Indian Envoy To Japan

New Delhi: India is gearing up for a major leap in its transportation sector with the highly anticipated Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project expected to become operational by 2027. The confirmation came from India’s Ambassador to Japan Sibi George ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo.

He highlighted Japan’s instrumental role in developing India's core infrastructure, especially in the railway sector. “Japan has been an important partner in several major infrastructure initiatives in India, particularly in railways. I can say with certainty that a train will be running on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor by 2027. I stand by that timeline,” he satated with conviction.

Strategic Importance Of Modi’s Japan Visit

Scheduled for Friday (August 29), PM Modi’s visit to Japan carries strategic and diplomatic significance. As both nations are seen as stabilising forces in the Indo-Pacific, the visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and chart a broader vision for the future.

Ambassador George described the Indo-Japanese relationship as one rooted in shared civilisational values and mutual respect. He recalled how the strategic partnership was elevated in 2014 when PM Modi and the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe formalised a “Special Strategic and Global Partnership”.

This visit, he highlighted, will serve as an opportunity to review the progress made so far and lay out a fresh roadmap covering critical minerals, advanced technology and new sectors of cooperation.

Japanese Investments Poised To Rise

One of the key highlights of this diplomatic engagement will be economic cooperation. Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba has proposed a Rs 5.96 lakh crore investment in India over the next decade.

Ambassador George emphasised Japan’s consistent support in India’s economic transformation, calling it a “trusted partner” in the country’s developmental journey over the next 25 years.

He revealed that the investment commitment made in 2022 (five trillion yen over five years) is already nearing fulfillment, with four trillion yen achieved. The upcoming visit is expected to unlock a new phase of momentum, with announcements likely to accelerate this strategic collaboration.

Defence Ties To Be Strengthened

The summit may also bring significant developments in the area of security cooperation. George hinted at a possible review of the 2008 India-Japan security and defence agreement, to align it with the evolving regional and global landscape.

“This visit will lead to several key outcome documents, including a joint statement. The time has come to revisit the 2008 agreement to reflect today’s changing security environment,” he stated.

Boosting Indian Talent In Japan

Japan is facing a projected shortage of 790,000 skilled workers by 2030, and India is being looked upon as a natural partner to bridge this gap.

The ambassador said while people-to-people ties between the two countries are strong, the actual numbers remain low.

He pointed out the urgent need to scale up the presence of Indian professionals and students in Japan and expressed confidence that steps will be taken to address this shortfall in the near future.

Indo-Pacific And QUAD Agenda

With India hosting the QUAD summit this year, the Indo-Pacific will remain central to the strategic dialogue between the two leaders.

George called QUAD (comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States) the most important multilateral structure in the Indo-Pacific and said when two leading nations of the region come together, discussions on its strategic future are bound to take place.

Apart from representing a technological milestone, India’s bullet train project reflects the broader transformation underway in India’s infrastructure and diplomacy. With Japan as a vital collaborator and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor nearing completion, 2027 promises to mark the beginning of a new era in India’s high-speed rail journey.