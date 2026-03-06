A new European ally for Delhi: India won’t have to depend on US and China?

New Delhi: India is building new friendships in Europe with an aim to secure access to critical technologies. Along with major partners like France, New Delhi is now concentrating on smaller nations to diversify its strategic and technological dependencies.

India is expanding its network of European partners. Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in New Delhi on March 4 for a four-day visit, which is centred on trade, investment and critical technology cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the president and expressed confidence that India-Finland relations would reach new heights.

President Stubb, in turn, said on social media that the visit would further strengthen ties between the two nations. On March 5, he attended opening session of the Raisina Dialogue as chief guest, with Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh formally receiving him.

Earlier agreements with smaller European nations

India’s focus on smaller European countries is part of a longer-term strategy. In 2024, the country signed agreements with EFTA nations, including Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, with an aim to promote technological collaboration, investment and economic partnership.

These agreements emphasised joint work on emerging and critical technologies.

Expanding trade with EU

India has also recently broadened its trade engagement with Europe. In late January, New Delhi signed a free trade agreement with the European Union (EU), encompassing 28 member states.

The deal included provisions for technology sharing, opening avenues for India to access advanced capabilities in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology. These technologies are crucial for military drones, robotics and medical devices.

Reducing dependence on US, China

The collaboration with European nations aims to reduce India’s reliance on the United States and China for cutting-edge technology. While the effects of these deals will take time to materialise, it is clear that both India and the European Union are committed to research and innovation partnerships.

Strategic autonomy in technology

Pranay Kotasthane, deputy director at the Takshashila Institute in Bengaluru, highlighted that technological strategic autonomy is vital for both India and Europe.

The need for closer ties grew after the Ukraine-Russia war in 2022 that led the EU to work more with India. New Delhi still buys many weapons from Russia, while France has started supplying fighter jets and other advanced arms.

Strengthening relations with Portugal

India has also nurtured its relationship with Portugal. Last April, President Droupadi Murmu visited Lisbon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties. Both countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade, defense, renewable energy and education, while further expanding their diplomatic engagement.

France, a strong European ally

France is India’s main partner in Europe that supports New Delhi in international forums like the UNSC. India is close to finalising a deal to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, with talks also covering technical transfers and advanced missile systems.

The transfer of the aircraft’s source code, however, is still a complicated issue. French President Emmanuel Macron recently visited India for high-level discussions on trade, the Rafale deal and broader technology cooperation.