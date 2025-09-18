New Delhi: When we think of railway stations, images of crowded platforms, long queues and the hustle of travellers often come to mind. China has rewritten this image with Chongqing East Railway Station, which has now been recognised as the world’s largest. A feat of engineering and architectural brilliance, this station is not only massive in size but also a showcase of design, technology and passenger-centric facilities.

How Big Is It?

The station covers an astounding 1.22 million square metres, equivalent to 170 football fields. For perspective, it is five times the size of New York’s iconic Grand Central Terminal. While Grand Central handles thousands of daily passengers, Chongqing East accommodates 384,000 travellers everyday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Design Inspired By Local Culture

The station’s architectural appeal goes beyond modern construction techniques. It reflects the identity and heritage of Chongqing: Huang Jue -Inspired Columns – massive pillars echo the shape of Huang Jue tree, a local symbol of the city; Camellia-style air conditioning units – these units are eco-friendly while adding aesthetic charm; skylight panels – large glass panels in the ceiling let in natural sunlight, keeping the station bright and airy throughout the day.

Spanning three levels, the complex features 15 platforms and 29 railway tracks, designed to ensure smooth movement even during peak hours.

Passenger Experience Redefined

Chongqing East offers a travel experience that rivals modern airports:

Capacity: Handles around 16,000 passengers per hour comfortably.

Handles around 16,000 passengers per hour comfortably. Technology: Equipped with digital information boards, multi-language help systems, and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Equipped with digital information boards, multi-language help systems, and high-speed Wi-Fi. Food & Retail: Includes international chains like McDonald’s and KFC, alongside local Chongqing cuisine.

Includes international chains like McDonald’s and KFC, alongside local Chongqing cuisine. Comfort & Convenience: Ample seating, mobile charging stations, secure lockers, and wheelchair accessibility.

Ample seating, mobile charging stations, secure lockers, and wheelchair accessibility. Safety Measures: On-ground security personnel complemented by biometric scanning technology for added safety.

China’s High-Speed Rail Hub

The station is a central node in China’s high-speed rail network. Trains depart from Chongqing East to major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, reaching destinations in just 6-8 hours.

The newly launched Chongqing-Zhangjiajie line has cut travel time by about 2.5 hours, further enhancing connectivity. Integration with the metro ensures seamless local travel for passengers.

A Station Beyond Transportation

Chongqing East Railway Station is more than a transit point. It combines connectivity, comfort, security and modernity, offering travellers a holistic experience.

The station not only reflects China’s engineering capabilities but also demonstrates what the future of rail travel could look like – spacious, efficient and passenger-focused.

From its monumental size to intricate cultural detailing, Chongqing East sets a new benchmark in global railway architecture and urban transport planning.