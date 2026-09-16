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'A shell of themselves': Trump blasts Supreme Court over mail-in voting, AG dismisses Russian cash scandal

The administration says its election-rule efforts will continue after the midterms, while Blanche has dismissed calls for a Justice Department probe into the Trump family wedding payment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
'A shell of themselves': Trump blasts Supreme Court over mail-in voting, AG dismisses Russian cash scandal
Image Credit: Supporters of mail-in voting gather outside the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts. (File photo: Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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