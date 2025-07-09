United States President Donald Trump, who regained power for the second time after narrowly escaping an assassination attempt during the presidential campaign, now faced a similar threat from all-weather adversary Iran. A senior Iranian official has warned that Trump won't be safe anymore at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago. The official said that the US President can be eliminated using a little drone while sunbathing at his residence.

'Trump A Marked Man'

The statement was made by Javad Larijani, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's close aide, during a televised interview reported by Iran International. The threat comes days after the United States bombed Iranian nuclear sites, alleging that Tehran was in pursuit of making nuclear bombs. During the military action, Trump has claimed that the US knew the location of Khamenei but wouldn't eliminate him for now. Trump's warning had not gone well with Iran and the leaders in Tehran have termed Trump a marked man now.

“Trump has done something that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago. As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It’s very simple," said Larijani.

Donald Trump has been the target of multiple assassination threats following his 2020 authorisation of a drone strike that killed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. U.S. officials have disclosed that the IRGC has been actively involved in plotting attempts to assassinate the former president.

Bounty On Trump

The comments follow the launch of a crowdfunding platform that placed a bounty on Donald Trump. Named Blood Pact—or Ahde Khoun in Farsi—the site was established to finance what it calls “retribution” against individuals who insult or endanger Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

By the evening of July 7, the platform claimed to have gathered more than $20 million, with the total reportedly surpassing $27 million by the next morning. Its declared objective is to raise $100 million as a reward for Trump’s assassination.

Fatwa Against Trump

In a recent development, prominent Iranian Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi issued a fatwa targeting both the U.S. President and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labelling them as “enemies of God” and calling on Muslims around the world to respond.

The Ayatollah’s religious decree stated that anyone who threatens the leadership or unity of the global Islamic community (the Ummah) should be seen as a 'warlord' or a 'mohareb'—a term from Iranian law referring to someone who is at war with God. The fatwa carries serious religious and political weight in Iran’s theocratic system, especially when issued by a figure of such high authority.