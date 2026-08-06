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  • /A SpaceX rocket crashed into moon. Scientists say it’s a ‘gift’ – here’s why

A SpaceX rocket crashed into moon. Scientists say it’s a ‘gift’ – here’s why

Scientists will compare images and data from the impact site to study the moon's surface in detail. The findings could help improve the design of future lunar landers and habitats.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 03:46 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 03:46 AM IST
A SpaceX rocket crashed into moon. Scientists say it’s a ‘gift’ – here’s why
Image Credit: Representative image (X)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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