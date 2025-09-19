A Strategic Blow To Moscow’s ‘War Machine’? Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Exports, Choking Fuel And Hitting Military Power

Kyiv: Ukraine has intensified its campaign against Russian fuel supplies. A series of precise attacks struck refineries, pipelines and energy infrastructure. Ukrainian forces are targeting the backbone of Russia’s war economy, aiming to cripple its military operations and revenue streams.

Fuel shortages have spread across multiple Russian regions in the past week, highlighting the effectiveness of Ukraine’s strategy.

Long-range drones struck key refineries, while Poland called for tighter oil sanctions following Russia’s first drone attack on NATO territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of these operations. “Russia’s war is essentially a function of oil, of gas, of all its other energy resources,” he said.

The Ukrainian military also responded to recent Russian territorial gains by taking decisive action. Russian forces captured the villages of Sosnovka and Novonikolayevka in Dnipropetrovsk and Olhivske in Zaporizhia.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskii dismissed the officers in charge of the affected army corps, signalling a tougher approach to defending territory.

Analysts highlight that Kyiv has long pursued tactical retreats designed to inflict maximum casualties on advancing Russian units. According to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces have incurred significant losses despite capturing 1,910 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory between May and August.

Ukraine’s dual strategy combines direct military strikes with economic pressure. Drone attacks have disabled the Kirishinefteorgsintez refinery, which accounts for 40 percent of its capacity, and the Saratov refinery, a key supplier to the Russian military. These strikes have disrupted supply chains, causing fuel shortages in at least 10 Russian regions, including Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Rostov and occupied Crimea.

Petrol stations have shut down due to lack of deliveries, according to the Russian Independent Fuel Union, while regional governors have publicly acknowledged the scarcity.

The second element of Ukraine’s strategy targets Russia’s revenue from oil exports. Ukrainian drones struck Russia’s largest oil terminal at Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, igniting fires and suspending shipments. Pipelines supplying crude oil to Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region were also hit, further reducing export capacity.

Oil and gas have historically contributed between a third and half of Russia’s federal budget, making them essential for financing military operations.

European nations are responding to the evolving crisis. Poland called for a full EU ban on Russian oil imports. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to accelerate the phase-out of Russian fossil fuels. EU imports of Russian oil have already dropped by roughly 90 percent since the invasion began. However, gas imports continue, with Europe paying Russia $23.6 billion in 2024, almost $5 billion more than its military aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy framed these efforts as both strategic and moral imperatives. “If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does not want peace, he must be forced into it,” he said.

By simultaneously degrading Russian fuel supplies and reducing export revenues, Ukraine is applying sustained pressure that threatens to slow Moscow’s “war machine”.

Experts suggest the ongoing campaign demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of modern warfare, combining conventional military strategy with economic and logistical disruption. Ukraine’s approach may redefine how conflicts are fought, showing that energy infrastructure can be as crucial as frontline engagements.