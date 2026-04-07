A tale of two channels: China courts opposition, sidelines Taiwan’s President, but what about ‘One China’?

The political balance in Asia is changing swiftly, with Vietnam electing a President that echos China model and opposition leader of Taiwan, Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of the largest opposition party, the Kuomintang or KMT, visiting Shanghai to stabilise ties. Cheng Li-wun called her visit to China a mission of peace. Her visit to Shanghai comes at a time when China has ramped up military and political pressure against Taiwan and its ruling government. Her visit is also significant because Taiwan is considering an extra defence spending of $40 billion, a move opposed by the KMT.

Cheng is likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping. Notably, China has rejected the idea of talks with the Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, calling him a ‘separatist’ despite Lai maintaining that he is open to talks. When it comes to Taiwan, China has always endorsed the use of force under the ‘One China’ policy.

Lai has maintained that Taiwan is not a part of China, and its equality and dignity are extremely important. “Taiwan is not a ?part of the People's Republic of China and has the right to pursue a way of life that values democracy, freedom, and human rights," he said.

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China-Taiwan Conflict

The China-Taiwan rivalry traces its root backd to the Chinese Civil War between the Chinese Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong and Kuomintang-led by Chiang Kai-shek. In 1949, the Communists won and established the People's Republic of China on the mainland and the Nationalists, led by the KMT, fled to Taiwan and continued ruling as the Republic of China. This led to two rival governments- both claiming to be the legitimate China. However, over time, the number of states supporting the Taiwanese government as China declined and the Communist Party-led China gained more legitimacy after Beijing assumed the China seat at the United Nations from Taipei in 1971.

The legacy battle over ‘One China’ continues.

Both countries have regularly gone to war several times since the 1949 civil war. This includes the Second Taiwan Straits Crisis in 1958 when even fighter jets were engaged in dog fights.

China hesitates to escalate the matter with Taiwan despite repeated threats because the United States is obliged to help Taiwan with the means to defend itself under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.

Notably, while China has rejected the idea of ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan’. On the other hand, Taiwan claims sovereignty and is still officially called the Republic of China, a position supported by the island's main ?opposition parties.