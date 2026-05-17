A talk without breakthrough: Did Trump leave Beijing with deals or just headlines?

Donald Trump returned from a closely watched summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping, facing mounting scrutiny over whether the high-level meeting delivered any meaningful strategic progress between the world’s two largest economies. The two-day summit dominated political discussions across American television networks on Sunday, as officials, analysts, and critics weighed the outcomes of the visit against the backdrop of growing tensions over Taiwan, trade disputes, Iran, and global supply chains.

Trump hailed the trip as “a tremendous success” and “a historic moment” during remarks highlighted by ABC News. However, many of the headline announcements emerging from the summit lacked concrete details, leaving uncertainty over how far the talks had genuinely advanced US-China relations.

Former US Defence Secretary Robert Gates said the central achievement of the summit appeared to be preventing further deterioration in ties between Washington and Beijing rather than securing any major breakthrough.

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“I think that the main objective for the administration... was simply to keep a lid on the relationship,” Gates said during an appearance on CBS News.

He added that both governments were attempting to “keep a floor under it so it doesn't deteriorate”.

Trade tensions remained one of the largest unresolved areas following the summit.

Although tariffs have been a defining feature of US-China friction during both Trump administrations, the President told reporters the issue “didn’t come up” in his direct discussions with Xi.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer later clarified in interviews with CBS News and ABC News that most trade-related negotiations had taken place before the leaders formally met.

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According to Greer, Washington and Beijing agreed to establish new “Board of Trade” and “Board of Investment” mechanisms designed to formalise future economic engagement between the two countries.

The Trump administration also claimed China had agreed to purchase additional Boeing aircraft and increase imports of American agricultural goods, although officials acknowledged that the finer details were still under discussion.

Taiwan emerged as one of the summit’s most delicate and politically sensitive topics.

Trump suggested future US weapons sales to Taiwan could potentially be used as a “negotiating chip” in dealings with Beijing, a remark that sparked unease in Taipei and among several American lawmakers.

Taiwan’s representative to Washington, Alexander Yui, warned during an interview on CBS News that continued American military support remained vital in deterring pressure from China.

Gates also argued that China represents a more sophisticated strategic challenge to the United States than previous geopolitical rivals, including the former Soviet Union.

“We have not faced a country that was as technologically advanced as we are,” he said.

The summit took place amid heightened instability in the Middle East and growing concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supplies pass.

Greer said Trump urged Xi not to provide material assistance to Iran and sought Beijing’s cooperation in ensuring the crucial shipping route remained open and stable.

Democrats, however, accused Trump of returning from Beijing with more symbolism than substance.

Hakeem Jeffries criticised the President during an appearance on ABC News, saying Trump had travelled to China “on bended knee” after being “consistently out-negotiated”.

For India, the summit carries significant geopolitical implications, particularly regarding Taiwan, Indo-Pacific security, global trade, and the ongoing reshaping of international supply chains.

As Washington continues efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese manufacturing, India has increasingly positioned itself as both a strategic partner and an alternative production hub, even as competition and tensions with Beijing continue to shape the wider regional landscape.

Also Read: Trump's 'calm before the storm' warning sparks fears of major Iran strike

(With IANS inputs)