A US F-35 jet declares mid-air emergency over the Gulf of ​​Oman; Goes off radar near UAE

A United States fighter aircraft identified as a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II declared an emergency on Sunday while flying over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. The aircraft transmitted squawk code 7700, the international standard signal for an onboard emergency or distress situation.

According to FlightRadar24 data, the jet was tracked heading towards the UAE airspace after flying over the Gulf of Oman and Oman. Details regarding the aircraft’s departure point, destination, and the exact nature of the emergency remain undisclosed.

A few minutes ago, a US Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jet transmitted the emergency code 7700 while flying over the Sea of ​​Oman.

Sending this code means there is an urgent emergency situation that requires a landing. pic.twitter.com/SVS2KwYBnJ — Iran In Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) May 10, 2026

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The aircraft’s transponder went dark, after being tracked near the UAE, as per CNN News 18.

According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency and flight tracking data, the jet was tracked heading towards UAE airspace after flying over the Gulf of Oman and Oman. It reportedly changed course toward the United Arab Emirates and began losing altitude after transmitting the emergency code.

While there has been no official confirmation or statement issued by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) or the U.S. Air Force at the time of writing.

Though the cause of the mid-air emergency remains unclear at the time of writing, several social media accounts have claimed the aircraft may have been struck by Iran, but these claims remain unverified allegations amid heightened US-Iran tensions in the region.

Also Read: Is Iran running out of oil storage? Satellite images of massive spill spark fresh questions

What is squawk code 7700?

A 7700 squawk code transmitted by aircrafts indicates a general emergency, mechanical, medical, or other, and does not confirm hostile action.

With no wreckage and confirmations as of now, the claims of a striking US F-35 jet remain speculative and unclear.

US Naval blockade persists

The incident occurs amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, where a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran has been strained by recent maritime clashes and mutual accusations.

Earlier today, a cargo ship was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Qatar, resulting in a fire that was later extinguished, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and Qatari authorities. No casualties were reported.

Also Read: Did Trump launch economic warfare on Iran wrapped in a ceasefire extension?

The developments follow an incident on Friday in which a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet disabled two Iranian-flagged tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the aircraft used precision munitions to strike the vessels’ smokestacks, preventing them from reaching Iranian ports in enforcement of a naval blockade.

In response, on Saturday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that any further attacks on Iranian tankers or commercial vessels would trigger a “heavy attack” on US military centers in the region and “enemy ships.”

The IRGC Navy stated, “Any aggression against Iranian oil tankers and commercial vessels will result in a heavy attack against one of the American centres in the region and enemy ships.”

Reportedly, Iran has moved to tighten its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil, gas, and other shipments, by establishing new vetting procedures, an agency to oversee transit, and requirements for vessels to seek permission.















