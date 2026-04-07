'A whole civilization will die tonight,' Trump's fresh threat to Iran as Tuesday deadline looms

As the US President's own deadline nears completion and his ''hell will reign upon Iran'' threat nears, he has delivered fresh remarks hinting at a significant escalation in the ongoing Iran-Israel-US war in West Asia.

On Tuesday, Trump, in a Truth Social post, wrote, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will."

"However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he added.