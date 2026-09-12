/Abducted reporters, blacked-out truth: How Shehbaz Sharif turned Pakistan into graveyard for press freedom

New York: Several international press freedom and human rights organisations have written to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, warning that restrictions on journalists and independent media are worsening across the country.
In a letter sent on Friday (Sptember 11), the organisations accused Pakistani authorities of creating an unsafe environment for journalists through disappearances, detentions, criminal investigations, reporting restrictions and pressure on media outlets. They said these actions are making it difficult for journalists to cover issues of public interest freely and safely.
“In recent months, journalists in Pakistan have disappeared, faced detention and criminal investigations, been blocked from reporting in certain parts of the country and lost jobs due to government and law enforcement agencies' pressure. These developments have further eroded the ability of Pakistani journalists to report freely and safely,” the organisations wrote.
The letter was signed by several international press freedom groups and human rights organisations. It questioned the use of Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, commonly known as PECA, and investigations by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency against journalists reporting on public-interest issues.
The organisations said PECA and NCCIA investigations are increasingly being used against journalists. They warned that criminal cases over reporting could make reporters hesitant to cover sensitive political and security-related issues.
The signatories also referred to restrictions on reporting in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They raised concern over internet and telecommunications blackouts in parts of the country and regulatory action against broadcasters.
Another major issue was Pakistan’s Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines 2026. The groups described the rules as “draconian” and said they require journalists working for international media organisations to obtain prior authorisation before reporting outside Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.
The organisations warned that national security, public order and claims of false information should not be used as broad reasons to block reporting.
“Maintaining public order and national security and preventing the spread of alleged false information must not become open-ended grounds for suppressing public-interest reporting,” they stated.
The groups also called on the Pakistani government to release independent journalists Razi Tahir and Muhammad Saif.
According to the letter, the two were taken away on August 1 and their whereabouts have not been made public. Both publish reports through Tahir’s popular social media channels.
“Tahir and Saif, independent journalists who publish through Tahir’s popular social media channels, were detained and taken to an undisclosed location on August 1. Islamabad police have not acknowledged the journalists’ detention and their whereabouts remain unknown. The circumstances of their disappearance raise serious due process concerns, and authorities must ensure the journalists have access to legal counsel and contact with their families,” the organisations stated.
The signatories urged the Pakistani government to order an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding their disappearance. They also called for action against anyone responsible for unlawful detention.
The groups said the two journalists must be given access to lawyers and allowed to contact their families. They also demanded that the authorities respect due process rights in every case involving journalists.
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