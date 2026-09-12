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Abducted reporters, blacked-out truth: How Shehbaz Sharif turned Pakistan into graveyard for press freedom

Pakistan’s PECA law, new foreign media rules and the unexplained disappearance of two journalists have drawn criticism from international press freedom groups. The organisations have urged Shehbaz Sharif’s government to protect journalists, ensure due process and withdraw restrictions on independent reporting.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 06:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 06:37 AM IST
Abducted reporters, blacked-out truth: How Shehbaz Sharif turned Pakistan into graveyard for press freedom
Image Credit: Representational image. (IANS)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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