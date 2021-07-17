हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

Abducted, tortured and released later in Islamabad: Afghanistan envoy's daughter's horror tale

Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil's daughter Silsela Alikhil was abducted for several hours, tortured by unknown individuals.

Abducted, tortured and released later in Islamabad: Afghanistan envoy&#039;s daughter&#039;s horror tale
(Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a shocking development, Silsela Alikhil daughter of Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil was kidnapped in Islamabad on Friday. According to details by Afghanistan's authorities, Silsela was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals while she was coming back home.

In a strongly worded statement, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deep regret and strongly condemned this heinous act. The Afghan foreign ministry expressed deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan.

She is currently under a medical care at the hospital. According to report by Pakistan Institute of Medical Science, Islamabad she has swelling in various parts of her body.

Afghan foreign ministry has called on Pakistani government to take immediate and necessary actions to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country's diplomats and their families" in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

The 27-year-old went missing at around 2.30 PM local time near, her shoes and mobile phone are missing.

The Afghanistan government is following the matter with Pakistan government and has urged Islamabad to "identify and prosecute" the perpetrators at the soonest possible time.

Notably, this is not the first time diplomats and there families have come under target. Indian diplomats have been in past faced harassment in Pakistani capital Islamabad, something that has become a norm of sorts.

