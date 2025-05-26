'Absolutely Crazy': Trump On Putin As Russia Intensifies Attack Against Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War: Hours after Russia launched its biggest air strike on Ukraine, US President Donald Trump expressed his concerns over Russia's actions, stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'destroying his country' and making it more 'fragile' with the ongoing war.

Trump, who had previously shown patience with President Vladimir Putin, believes the conflict is taking a significant toll on Russia's economy and has resulted in substantial human losses, with estimates suggesting nearly a million Russian soldiers have been killed. He thinks Putin should make a deal to end the conflict, as continuing the war could lead to further economic struggles and damage Russia's position.

In a post on his social media, the US President wrote, "He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!"

Adding further, he claimed to have a good relationship with President Putin, but called him 'crazy' for his move. He wrote, "I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY!"

Meanwhile, during his interaction with the reporters at the Morristown airport in New Jersey Sunday, Trump expressed his discontent with Putin, saying, "I’m not happy with Putin...He's killing a lot of people, and I don't know what the hell happened to Putin..."

"I've known him a long time...always gotten along with him. We're in the middle of talking, and he's shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities. I don't like it at all. I'm surprised," he strongly marked.

Making his stance clear on the Ukraine-Russia war, he said that the conflict wouldn't have happened if he were President. According to Trump, the war is a result of the collective failure by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and former US President Joe Biden.

"This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not “Trump’s,” I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred," he underscored in the post.

Trump seemed perplexed by Putin's decisions, particularly the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where Russia is launching rocket attacks on cities like Kyiv. Trump's comments suggest a shift in his stance on Putin, whom he had previously shown patience with. Now, he appears to be criticizing Putin's actions, expressing surprise and disapproval.

Overnight Sunday, Russia launched a massive wave of drone and missile attacks across Ukraine, targeting multiple cities and villages, including the capital Kyiv. The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia fired a significant number of drones and missiles, with the air force managing to shoot down 45 missiles and destroy 266 drones.

Unfortunately, the attacks resulted in at least 12 fatalities and numerous injuries, with over 30 cities and villages affected. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attacks, which seemed to focus on energy infrastructure, causing damage and disruptions. The country's air defense systems were deployed to repel the incoming threats, but the attacks still managed to cause significant damage.