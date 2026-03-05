Abu Dhabi Airport explosions: UAE intercepts massive missile attack near Zayed International | SHOCKING VIDEO

Multiple explosions were reported near Zayed International Airport on Thursday as the United Arab Emirates’ air defence systems engaged a large-scale aerial assault. The UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that it intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles and 125 drones targeting the capital and other strategic locations throughout the day.

Earlier, Zayed International Airport (AUH), the primary gateway to the UAE capital and the global hub for Etihad Airways, officially resumed limited flight operations on Thursday, March 5. The move comes after a period of unprecedented disruption across Gulf airspace triggered by escalating military tensions between Iran, the U.S., and Israel.

Partial reopening for essential services

The reopening is being managed in strict coordination with the Emergencies, Crises, and Disasters Management Center - Abu Dhabi. While the airport is technically operational, officials stressed that full commercial schedules remain heavily restricted. Currently, priority is being given to:

Repatriation flights: Clearing the backlog of stranded international passengers.

Cargo operations: Maintaining essential global supply chains.

Repositioning: Moving aircraft to align with adjusted regional flight paths.

Etihad extends commercial suspension

Despite the airport’s partial restart, flag carrier Etihad Airways has extended the suspension of all scheduled commercial passenger flights until at least 6:00 AM UAE time on Friday, March 6.

In a statement, the airline reiterated that "guest and crew safety remains our highest priority," and urged travelers not to head to the terminal without a confirmed booking and explicit instructions from the airline. Access to the facility remains strictly limited to confirmed travelers to prevent terminal congestion.

Massive repatriation effort for Indian expats

March 5 saw a significant surge in "exceptional flights" to the Indian subcontinent. Carriers including IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air operated limited services from AUH to major Indian hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

To manage the thousands of travelers displaced by the initial total airspace closure in late February, Abu Dhabi authorities have provided over 4,300 complimentary hotel rooms across 74 properties in the emirate to accommodate affected passengers.

Aviation landscape: The "shadow war" impact

The disruption at AUH mirrors similar phased restarts at Dubai International (DXB) and Hamad International (DOH) in Qatar.

Airspace constraints: While skies over the UAE are clear, operational capacity is severely hampered by neighboring airspace closures and rerouting requirements to avoid conflict zones.

Flight tracking data: Thousands of flights were cancelled across the Middle East in early March, highlighting the vulnerability of the Gulf’s "super-connector" hubs.

Carrier stance: Long-haul international carriers continue to monitor the situation on a case-by-case basis, with many opting to bypass the region entirely until further stabilization.

Advisory for travelers

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and airport officials continue to monitor regional security developments closely. Travelers are advised to:

Verify status: Check airline apps and official websites before leaving for the airport.

Expect delays: Operational constraints mean that even "confirmed" flights may face significant timing adjustments.

Monitor official channels: Rely on Zayed International’s official website and government advisories for the most accurate security updates.