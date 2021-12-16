According to renowned entrepreneur Mark Lachance, attracting luck is an internal job

Mark Lachance, entrepreneur and author of “The Lucky Formula”, has always been fascinated with luck. He's studied it in-depth for decades and claims that luck is not something you can create externally; it starts internally and manifests itself externally. The idea behind Lachance's formula is that we all have the power to make our own luck by harnessing our thoughts and feelings. He says there are many ways to start this process including meditation, positive thinking, practicing gratitude every day, or taking on challenges he believes will be rewarding experiences. When someone takes these steps they'll find themselves attracting good fortune more often than before without even realizing it.

Many would think it’s pure luck, but he's done it all on his own. His expertise in lead generation to salesmanship make him an expert at running successful ventures like never before. Mark has helped countless companies grow from scratch into multimillion dollar brands with some of the most admired entrepreneurs around today.

But his story didn’t come without challenges. After working tirelessly to build his businesses, Mark had it all – but then the rug was pulled out from under him. He lost everything he'd worked for and found himself in debt and depression after a series of betrayal, bad decisions and failed business deals. But this man refused to give up on himself or his dreams. Now, after rebuilding his empire from scratch with nothing but willpower and grit, Mark's back at the top where he belongs.

Being an entrepreneur is not for the faint-hearted. You're up against difficult odds and constant challenges, but that didn’t stop him because he knows how to create his own luck.

It's true what they say: "Experience is a far better teacher than education." If you want something done right then experience will show you how - without having any books or lectures necessary in real world situations where tough decisions need quick answers.

