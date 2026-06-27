/'Act of folly will be met with harsh response': Iran warns US after strikes on military sites

Iran has warned the United States of an "unprecedented" response following American strikes on Iranian military targets, sharply escalating tensions despite an existing ceasefire agreement. Ibrahim al-Fiqar, the official military spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the command that coordinates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian Army, said Tehran would retaliate at a time and place of its choosing.
In a series of posts on X, al-Fiqar said, "We affirm that this aggression will not go unanswered, and we will choose the appropriate time and place. We warn that any further act of folly will be met with a harsh response that will shatter the illusions of the aggressors in the region."
He also warned that Iran's retaliation would be unlike anything seen before.
"Our response will shake the earth to its core, and will erase your military presence as if it never existed... This is an unprecedented night, in which gunpowder will write the final line in your illusions. The response to the US attack will be swift and decisive," he wrote.
In another post, al-Fiqar added, "Your audacity was what started the equation, and our platforms will complete it tonight... Tonight is unprecedented, and the fire will paint the new stage. Our response this time will be unprecedented."
The warning came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out strikes on Iranian military infrastructure on June 26, describing the operation as a response to Iran's attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz a day earlier.
According to CENTCOM, US aircraft targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, along with coastal radar sites, after Iran struck the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on June 25. The ship was sailing along the Omani coast after exiting the Strait of Hormuz when it was hit.
CENTCOM said Iran's actions amounted to an "unwarranted aggression" against commercial shipping and violated the ceasefire agreement. It also accused Tehran of undermining freedom of navigation along one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes.
The US military said it would continue coordinating safe passage for commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and remained committed to ensuring that the ceasefire agreement was fully observed.
Responding to the latest developments, US President Donald Trump said there would be consequences for Iran's actions.
"You will find out. I don't like the fact that they took a shot yesterday, actually, four. We knocked down three... A very expensive ship took a little beating. They shouldn't be doing that," Trump told reporters on Friday.
Meanwhile, Ebrahim Azizi, a member of Iran's Islamic Consultative Assembly, issued a separate warning to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, urging them to distance themselves from Washington.
"Warning for GCC leaders: outsourcing your security has made you less secure. You have seen how US military bases in your countries have turned into a source of threat instead of providing security. Our missile and drone power, as well as the management of the Strait of Hormuz, are Iran's serious red lines. The only reliable path to regional security is to distance yourselves from the US," Azizi said in a post on X.
(With ANI inputs)
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