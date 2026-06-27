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'Act of folly will be met with harsh response': Iran warns US after strikes on military sites

Ibrahim al-Fiqar, the official military spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the command that coordinates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian Army, said Tehran would retaliate at a time and place of its choosing.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 06:19 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 06:19 AM IST
'Act of folly will be met with harsh response': Iran warns US after strikes on military sites
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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