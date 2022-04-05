Act of kindness! UK man buys 100,000 Pounds house for Ukraine refugees

A UK man is making international headlines for his act of kindness for a homeless refugee family from Ukraine. Jamie Huges, a resident of Wales, spent a huge sum of 100,000 pounds to provide shelter to the family that included a mother and her three minor sons. To help the family, Jamie Huges bought a three-bedroom property in Wrexham for the troubled family.

Hughes, who said he was devasted on seeing the visuals from the war, was willing to do something special to help Ukraine refugees. Hughes was put in touch with the family of Maria by activist, Renata Fox, who is helping Ukrainian refugees, BBC reported.

"It was heartbreaking to see people like you and me and their children running away to escape the bombs exploding over their rooftops," Jamie Huges wrote in a Facebook post.

Huges wrote that they initially planned to "annexe part of their house to create a private living area for a family." However, they changed their plan when the architects said that it will take around 2-3 months to complete the job.

"I thought outside of the box and last week I bought a 3 bedroom house in Wrexham. Close to all the essentials such as shops, chemists, surgeries etc," he wrote. "I then reached out on Facebook to try and locate a family that I can sponsor as I don’t know a single Ukrainian person," he added.

Maria, Huges wrote is fleeing from East Ukrainian, and trying to get to Poland. She is expected to reach UK by April 10 if the visa formalities are done on time.

