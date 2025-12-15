Addis Ababa Rolls Out Red Carpet For PM Modi: Ethiopia Confers Highest Civilian Honour, Seals Strategic Alliance As India’s Global Ascent Takes Centre Stage

Addis Ababa: Beginning a new chapter in India-Africa relations, Ethiopia conferred its highest civilian honour, The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit on Tuesday (December 16).

With this recognition, PM Modi became the first global head of state or head of government to receive Ethiopia’s top award. It added another milestone to his international engagements. The honour also became the 28th foreign state award bestowed upon the Indian prime minister, highlighting the growing global recognition of India’s leadership.

The award was presented by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali during PM Modi’s visit to the African nation. Expressing gratitude, PM Modi described the moment as deeply meaningful and dedicated the honour to the people of India.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Just now, I have been conferred with the highest award of the country – The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. To be honoured by a very ancient and prosperous civilisation of the world is a matter of great pride for me. On behalf of all Indians, I humbly accept this honour. This award is for all those numerous Indians who shaped our partnership,” the prime minister said.

He also acknowledged the warmth and personal gesture extended by PM Abiy Ahmed Ali, recalling their recent meeting at the G20 Summit in South Africa.

“On this occasion, I also express heartfelt gratitude to my friend PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. Last month, when we met during the G20 Summit in South Africa, with great love and right, you had urged me to visit Ethiopia. How could I have turned down this invitation from my friend, my brother? So, at the first chance, I decided to come to Ethiopia,” he added.

PM Modi highlighted the special role played by educators in strengthening India-Ethiopia ties and spoke with pride about the shared belief in education as a foundation for national progress.

“Had this visit been in accordance with the normal diplomatic process, perhaps it would have taken a lot of time. But your love and affection brought me here just within 24 days,” he said.

“We, in India, have always believed – Knowledge Liberates. Education is the foundation stone of any country. I am proud that in Ethiopia and India relations, the most significant contribution has been from our teachers. Ethiopia’s great culture attracted them here and they received the great fortune of preparing several generations here. Even today, several Indian faculty members are serving at Ethiopian universities and higher education institutions,” the prime minister added.

Reflecting on the road ahead, he said the future belongs to partnerships anchored in trust and shared vision. “Together with Ethiopia, we are committed to furthering such partnerships, which can bring forth a solution to evolving global challenges and build new opportunities,” he said.

Later, in a post on X, the Modi reiterated his sentiment, “I’m honoured to be conferred with the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’. I dedicate it to the 140 crore people of India.”

The recognition drew praise from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which described the honour as a moment of national pride. “Pure pride for India. Ethiopia has conferred its highest civilian award, The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia, on PM Shri Narendra Modi, making him the first global head of state or government to receive this distinction. This 28th international honour is reflection of India’s rising global stature and PM Modi’s respected leadership on the world stage. The whole nation celebrates as he dedicates this honour to 140 crore Indians,” the party said in a post on X.

India, Ethiopia Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership

Beyond ceremonial moments, the visit carried strong diplomatic substance. India and Ethiopia formally elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, a decision Modi said would inject “new energy, new speed and new depth” into ties between the two nations.

“Today, we are elevating India and Ethiopia relations to a strategic partnership. This step will provide our relations with new energy, new speed and new depth,” he said during his meeting with PM Ali.

Highlighting the civilisational continuity between the two countries, Modi said, “India and Ethiopia have had contact, communication and exchange for thousands of years. Our two countries, which are rich in languages and traditions, are symbols of unity in diversity. Both countries are democratic powers committed to peace and the welfare of humanity. We are co-passengers and partners of the Global South.”

He also recalled India’s role during its G20 Presidency in strengthening Africa’s voice on the global stage. “On international platforms, we have stood shoulder-to-shoulder. The African Union Headquarters in Ethiopia makes Ethiopia the meeting point of African diplomacy. Inspired by the common vision of inclusive world, in 2023, India ensured that the African Union became a G20 member,” he said.

PM Ali welcomed the elevation of ties and spoke about Ethiopia’s economic momentum and India’s contribution. “Last year, we grew 9.2% and this year we are expecting 10.3% GDP growth. Beside GDP growth, our FDI inflow is also rising big time. India is leading source for FDI. We have more than 615 Indian companies, which are investing in Ethiopia. This gives our cooperation a strong foundation of trust. I think our decision today that we elevate our historic relationship to strategic relationship is the right decision,” he said.

The two sides also exchanged Memoranda of Understanding, reinforcing cooperation across multiple sectors.

Security and counter-terrorism featured prominently in the delegation-level talks. Modi thanked Ethiopia for its solidarity following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“We express gratitude to you for your sympathies over Pahalgam terrorist attack and for your support in our fight against terrorism,” he said, adding, “The support of friendly nations in our fight against terrorism means a lot.”

The April attack claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, after which India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps operated by the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Warm Welcome, Security Cooperation And India’s Global Diplomacy

PM Modi’s arrival in Addis Ababa reflected the warmth of bilateral ties. PM Ali personally received him at the airport and drove him to the hotel, taking him to the Science Museum and Friendship Park along the way in a gesture that was not part of the official itinerary. Upon reaching the hotel, PM Modi was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora with chants, flags, flowers and cultural performances, including a rendition of “Dharti Sunehra Ambar Neela” from the famous Bollywood movie ‘Veer Zaara’.

Sharing a video of the performance on Instagram, he wrote, “A vibrant welcome in Addis Ababa! Indian songs and music are indeed very popular here.”

In a post on X after landing, the prime minister said, “Landed in Addis Ababa a short while ago. Honoured by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali’s gesture of welcoming me at the airport. Ethiopia is a nation with great history and vibrant culture. India and Ethiopia share deep civilisational ties. I look forward to engaging with the Ethiopian leadership to further strengthen our partnership in diverse areas.”

Modi is scheduled to address a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament, highlighting the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Ethiopia since 2011. The visit forms the second leg of his three-nation tour, following Jordan and ahead of Oman, and comes at a time when India prepares to assume the BRICS chairmanship on January 1, 2026.

Ethiopia, which became a full BRICS member in January 2024, is expected to play an important role in guiding discussions on global governance, UN reforms and the future direction of the grouping.

As Addis Ababa decked itself with welcome hoardings and Indian flags, the visit sent a message of renewed momentum, trust and shared purpose between two ancient civilisations moving forward together as partners of the Global South.