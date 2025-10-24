A video that has emerged on social media has left netizens in shock. A Lithuanian couple attempted to climb Mount Rysy, Poland's highest peak, with their nine-month-old baby. Several media reports suggest that the weather conditions in Mount Rysy were extreme. As the couple could not descend, a mountain guide came to the child's rescue.

According to reports, despite warnings from guides and others, the parents went on to attempt the climb with the baby. This has sparked outrage on the internet, with people questioning the parenting of the couple.

The father soon realised that the descent was risky and thus asked the guide for crampons. However, the guide declined the request as it would have been dangerous for others.

But after the guide saw no other option, he carried the baby down the mountain himself. His quick thinking led the bay to safety.

As per NDTV, the couple descended the climb without any injuries.

The video of the incident has taken social media by storm, with users not only questioning the parents but also worrying about the safety of the baby. Others, however, praised the mountain guide for his bravery and professionalism in ensuring the child’s safety.

The incident has sparked a wider conversation about the limits of adventure and the importance of responsibility in extreme conditions. Experienced climbers reportedly note that even minor misjudgments can have serious consequences in unpredictable mountain environments like Mount Rysy.

The viral rescue has also reignited discussions about responsible tourism and parental judgment in the age of social media. With more travelers seeking thrilling experiences, authorities and safety experts are always urging better awareness and stricter adherence to guidelines in high-risk areas. The Mount Rysy episode now serves as both a cautionary tale and a reminder of the fine line between courage and recklessness.