'Affect peace and security...': India condemns North Korea's ballistic missile launches at UN

After North Korea's ballistic missile launches recently, the United Nations Security General Antonio Guterres condemned the launches and urged for denuclearization talks. India's Permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj also said the launches are a violation of resolutions of the Security Council relating to Democratic People's Republic of Korea. She said, "These launches constitute a violation of the resolutions of Security Council relating to the DPRK. They affect the peace and security of the region and beyond. India calls for full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions relating to North Korea."

Kamboj further said, "We also reiterate our continued support for denuclearization towards peace & security in the Korean Peninsula is our collective interest. We'll continue to support dialogue & diplomacy as the means to resolve issues in Korean Peninsula."

North Korea missile tests

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that Pyongyang had fired an unknown ballistic missile on the Sea of Japan. Media reports had said that the missile is believed to be an intermediate- or long-range missile. After North Korea launched the missiles, the US said this action underscores the need to implement North Korea's related UN Security Council resolutions, which are intended to prohibit the country from acquiring the technologies needed to carry out missile tests.

United Nations Security General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the launch of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range by North Korea and urged it to resume denuclearization talks, according to the statement released by the spokesperson for the UN Chief.

(With ANI inputs)