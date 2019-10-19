close

Afghanistan

Afghan special forces killed 16 Taliban, ISIS terrorists in operations

Afghan special forces killed 16 Taliban, ISIS terrorists in operations
Representational image

Kabul: The Afghan special forces have neutralised 16 Taliban and Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in operations conducted in three provinces of Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. 

According to Khamma Press, the Special Forces also arrested eight Taliban terrorists during the operations.The forces launched separate operations in Nangarhar province, Wardak province and Kandahar province. 

The cache of weapons was also destroyed during these offensives.The largest number of terrorists were killed in Achin district of Nangarhar province. The forces claimed to have killed 10 ISIS terrorists.

Meanwhile, in Wardak province, the Special Forces killed two Taliban terrorists, arrested six others in Jaghatu district.

Furthermore, Special Forces have killed four Taliban terrorists and arrested two others during an operation in Maiwand district.

Afghanistan Taliban ISIS Islamic state
