Afghan Taliban Minister Khalil Rahman Haqqani Killed In Kabul Blast, Confirms His Nephew



Khalil Rahman Haqqani, the Afghan Taliban's acting minister for refugees, was killed in a blast in Kabul. The incident was confirmed by his nephew, Anas Haqqani, on Wednesday.

Key Role in Taliban’s Interim Government

Khalil Haqqani had been serving as a minister in the Taliban’s interim government since the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan in 2021. His appointment was part of the administration formed after the Taliban regained control of the country.

In addition to his ministerial role, Khalil Haqqani was a senior figure in the Haqqani network, a militant faction linked to several major attacks during the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan. The group has been described by the U.S. State Department as a key player in militant operations.

The Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of foreign troops, promising to bring stability to the country. However, urban areas have continued to experience attacks.

In 2022, a bombing occurred near the interior ministry, under the leadership of Haqqani network figure Sirajuddin Haqqani, resulting in four fatalities.

The following year, in 2023, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack outside the Taliban-controlled foreign ministry, which left at least five people dead.

Khalil Haqqani, designated by the U.S. Treasury as a "Specially Designated Global Terrorist" in 2011, has a $5 million reward offered by the State Department for information leading to his capture.