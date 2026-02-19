'Afghanistan and India waging a proxy war against Pakistan': Khawaja Asif

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday alleged that terrorist attacks in the country are the result of a "proxy war" orchestrated by India in coordination with the Taliban-led government in Kabul.

During his interview with France 24, Khawaja Asif spoke at length about the country’s security challenges, regional tensions and Islamabad’s stance on the Middle East. Additionally, he also talked about the situation in Gaza, assuring that Islamabad is ready to contribute to an international peace force in necessity.

Addressing the recent bombing of a Shiite mosque in the capital, Islamabad, Asif said that “almost all the franchises of terrorism” are operating inside Pakistan due to what he described as the Kabul government’s lack of seriousness in tackling terrorism. He added that “complicity would be a better word” to describe Afghanistan’s alleged role.

The defence minister warned that Pakistan “won’t hesitate” to carry out further strikes inside Afghanistan if authorities in Kabul fail to “underwrite peace.” He also accused New Delhi of waging a "proxy war" against Pakistan and claimed that India and the Taliban administration were “on the same page” regarding actions against his country. Asif underlined that the prospect of war with India remained “a possibility.”

Gaza and peacekeeping role

Turning to the situation in Gaza, Asif said Pakistan would consider contributing to a potential international stabilisation force, but only depending on “what sort of terms of reference are drafted for that peace force.” He noted Pakistan’s long-standing participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions and described involvement in Gaza as a “good opportunity” to help advance efforts toward a two-state solution in the Middle East.

However, Asif ruled out any move toward normalising relations with Israel under current circumstances. Despite several Muslim-majority countries establishing diplomatic ties with Israel in recent years, he said such an option is “not even being considered by Pakistan” unless Palestinians are granted “the right of self-determination in their own homeland” within the framework of a two-state solution.