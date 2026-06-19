Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Afghanistan claims it struck ISIS hideouts inside Pakistan

Afghanistan claims it struck ISIS hideouts inside Pakistan

The ministry, in a statement carried by Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press, said the strikes hit facilities in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. These sites, it claimed, were being used to plot and coordinate attacks on Afghan soil, with officials linking some of the deadliest assaults Afghanistan has suffered in recent years to networks based in the region.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 02:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
Afghanistan claims it struck ISIS hideouts inside Pakistan
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Afghanistan claims it struck ISIS hideouts inside Pakistan
Afghanistan0 min ago
2
mowgli2 min ago
3
Virat Kohli2 min ago
4
tarot card reading today2 min ago
5
Shashi Tharoor13 min ago