/Afghanistan claims it struck ISIS hideouts inside Pakistan

Afghanistan's Ministry of Defence said on Friday that its forces had carried out airstrikes overnight against sites linked to ISIS across the border in Pakistan, according to local media reports. The ministry, in a statement carried by Afghanistan-based news agency Khaama Press, said the strikes hit facilities in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. These sites, it claimed, were being used to plot and coordinate attacks on Afghan soil, with officials linking some of the deadliest assaults Afghanistan has suffered in recent years to networks based in the region.