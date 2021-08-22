Afghanistan crisis: Healthcare needs grow as humanitarian crisis worsens, says WHO

New Delhi: The World Health Organization on Saturday (August 21, 2021) raised alarm over the healthcare situation in Afghanistan. The WHO said one-third of the population is facing acute hunger after the Taliban took over the country leaving countless people vulnerable.

The WHO said that more than half of all children under age five are malnourished. According to the agency, the current drought is expected to worsen an already dire situation.

"Continuity of health services must continue without interruption across the country, with a focus on ensuring women have access to female health-workers...Most major health facilities are functional. And this is based on provincial-level field monitoring. Health workers have been called to return to or to remain at their posts, including female health staff," said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

The UN refugee agency, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) also expressed concern over the prevailing humanitarian needs within Afghanistan. The refugee agency further went on to urge continuous support to ensure necessary assistance in the country.

According to a statement issued on Friday, the UN agency said the situation on the ground across the country remains extremely fluid.

"Bolstered support for the humanitarian response inside Afghanistan itself is urgently needed to deliver assistance to the Afghan people, including some half a million displaced this year alone. The vast majority of Afghans are not able to leave the country through regular channels. The footage taken a few days ago of crowds at the airport has shocked the world, speaking powerfully to the sense of fear and uncertainty among many Afghans," the UN refugee agency had said.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday (August 15), which resulted in the collapse of the US-backed government. Internationally-Recognized Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country for the UAE. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

Hundreds of videos have surfaced from the capital city till now showing the scene of chaos at the Kabul airport as many Afghan citizens try to flee the nation.

