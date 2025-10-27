Afghanistan Demands Pakistan Stop Violations Of Its Land And Air Border In Draft Peace Proposal

After about 15 hours of discussions, the delegations of Afghanistan and Pakistan have presented a draft proposal to each other in an effort to reach a consensus on the peace talks. The Afghan side has demanded that no violation of its airspace and land border should occur and that Pakistan not allow 'opposition groups' to use Pakistani territory 'against Afghanistan', Tolo news reported, quoting sources.

On the second day of negotiations between the delegations of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and Pakistan, both sides, with the mediators present, attempted to reach a final agreement.

Tolo News quoted an international relations expert, Wahid Faqiri, who expressed confidence in a lasting peace agreement if it were finalised.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"If the negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Turkey result in a general agreement, and both countries agree to de-escalate tensions along the Durand Line and cooperate in other areas, in my view, such an agreement could last for several months," Faqiri said, according to Tolo News.

According to the source, the draft proposal from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was delivered to the Pakistani delegation through mediators, and Pakistan has also submitted its own second draft to the Islamic Emirate.

Tolo News mentioned that the Pakistani media have characterised Pakistan's proposals as "countering infiltration and planned attacks from Afghan territory."

According to a political affairs analyst, Asad Atal, "Pakistan's claims and demands are baseless. Afghanistan poses no threat to anyone and harbours no ill intentions toward any country in the world."

The source also reported readiness to establish a four-party channel to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. According to the source, this channel will evaluate violations and facilitate information exchange between the parties.

This three-day negotiation is a continuation of previous talks on Afghanistan-Pakistan issues, initiated after the immediate ceasefire agreement in Doha. The delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan includes political and security figures, while the Pakistani delegation is composed of officials from the country's security and intelligence sectors.

Earlier on October 25, the discussions between both countries commenced in the Turkish city of Istanbul, a week after both parties jointly agreed to a ceasefire agreement following intense border clashes earlier this month.

The meeting follows the first round of talks, jointly mediated by Qatar and Turkiye, which took place in Doha on October 18 and October 19. During this period, both parties agreed to an "immediate ceasefire" following days of intense border clashes.