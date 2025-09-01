Afghanistan Earthquake: 250 Killed, 400 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Quake Jolts Eastern Region

Afghanistan Earthquake: A devastating earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude shook eastern Afghanistan in the early hours of Monday, leaving at least 250 people dead and more than 400 injured, according to officials quoted by several media reports. According to the NCS, this initial earthquake was followed by aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 4 and 5. Following the 6.3 magnitude tremors, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of around 140 km, not far from the epicentre of the initial tremor.

Details from Seismology Centre

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the quake occurred at 12:47 am IST (11:47 pm local time). Its epicenter was pinpointed at latitude 34.50°N and longitude 70.81°E, with tremors originating at a depth of 160 kilometers beneath the surface.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), NCS confirmed: “Earthquake of magnitude 6.3, on 01/09/2025 at 00:47:41 IST. Location: Afghanistan, depth: 160 km, coordinates: 34.50 N, 70.81 E.”

Tremors Felt Across the Region

The earthquake’s force was not confined to Afghanistan alone. Strong vibrations rippled across neighboring regions, including Pakistan and northern India. People in Delhi-NCR and several other Indian cities reported noticeable shaking, prompting many residents to rush outdoors in panic.

Authorities in the affected areas have launched rescue operations, though officials warn that the casualty count may rise as more information becomes available. (With agency inputs)