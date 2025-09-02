Afghanistan Earthquake: Death Toll Crosses 1400, Aid Workers Face Challenges In Reaching Remote Areas

An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday night, with the death toll reportedly surpassing 1,400. The quake caused widespread devastation across several districts. Rescue operations are currently underway, as emergency teams continue to search for survivors.

ANI reported, citing Al Jazeera reported that the death toll from the powerful quake has risen to 1,411. Additionally, it has left over 3,000 people injured, with the majority of casualties reported in Kunar province.

Aid workers are facing challenges in reaching remote, mountainous areas that have been cut off from roads and mobile networks.

India Extends Helping Hand

After the disaster struck, India extended urgent humanitarian assistance to support relief operations in the affected region.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday informed, "India extends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the wake of the earthquake."

The post included pictures of trucks loaded with sacks of rice and other food supplies.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey India's condolences over the tragic loss of lives. He also confirmed that India has already dispatched relief materials, including 1,000 family tents to Kabul and 15 tonnes of food supplies being moved from Kabul to Kunar by the Indian mission.

"Spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi today. Expressed our condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake. Conveyed that India has delivered 1,000 family tents today in Kabul. 15 tonnes of food material is also being immediately moved by the Indian Mission from Kabul to Kunar," the post read.

"Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow. Wish early recovery of those injured. India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time," the post continued.

A series of aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 4 to 5, followed the initial quake.

(with ANI inputs)