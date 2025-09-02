Afghanistan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 1,400; Search And Rescue Operations Underway

A powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday night, killing more than 1,400 people and injuring over 3,000, according to the Taliban government. Officials said the death toll is rising as rescuers are searching through the debris of collapsed homes in remote mountainous areas.



The hardest-hit province was Kunar, where government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that 1,411 people were killed and more than 3,100 were injured. In neighbouring Nangarhar province, at least 12 more people were killed and hundreds injured. Many victims, including children, were buried by villagers after funeral prayers.



Rescue operations remained difficult as several villages are still inaccessible due to blocked roads. Survivors described entire neighbourhoods reduced to debris. “There is only rubble left,” said Obaidullah Stoman, a local resident searching for a missing friend.



International Aid from India and UAE

India has announced urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The Ministry of External Affairs posted on X that India is sending food supplies, including rice and essential items, to support relief efforts. Images shared showed trucks loaded with aid materials headed towards Afghanistan.



The United Arab Emirates has also deployed a search and rescue team, including members of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, the National Guard, and the Joint Operations Command. The UAE’s relief package includes food, tents, and medical supplies. Officials said the aid reflects the country’s commitment to provide immediate humanitarian support in times of crisis.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, Indrika Ratwatte, warned that the earthquake could impact “hundreds of thousands” of people. Relief agencies said many injured villagers are still waiting for evacuation to hospitals.



The United States was Afghanistan’s main donor in previous crises but in recent years they have reduced aid supplies. Since the Taliban takeover in 2021, Washington had provided $3.71 billion in assistance but cut most funding in January 2024. Aid groups have said this reduction has caused a lack of doctors, nurses, and ambulances available to respond.



Humanitarian organisations there are calling for more international support, highlighting that Afghanistan is already facing surging poverty, worsening drought, and the mass return of migrants expelled from neighbouring countries.



Officials and experts on X (formerly) have warned that the death toll could rise further due to limited resources, challenges and fewer aids.