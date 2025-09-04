Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 1,457

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Afghanistan's Kunar province has climbed to 1,457, with 3,394 others injured, Taliban officials said on Thursday. More than 6,700 homes have been destroyed due to earthquake as international aid agencies struggle to reach people in remote areas, the local media reported.

Taliban deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said at least 3,994 people have been injured while over 6,782 homes were destroyed in Kunar and neighbouring Nangarhar, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. Rescue workers have started retrieving bodies from the rubble, with officials stating that the recovery operation remains far from complete.

Survivors have been facing shortages of water, food and medical care. Taliban authorities have claimed that humanitarian assistance has been provided to many families and roads to remote earthquake-hit areas have been reopened. They also stated that specialised rescue teams from several nations have joined ongoing operations.

Despite Taliban's claims, people and aid workers have said that rescue efforts continue to remain slow and uneven. The difficult mountainous terrain and widespread damage has further made it hard to reach people who are most in need.

International organisations, including the Red Cross and the World Health Organisation, along with aid shipments from India, Japan, Iran and Turkey are working to support local operations. Relief agencies have said that access challenges have delayed critical supplies and medical assistance.

The 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the eastern part of Afghanistan at 11.47 pm local time on August 31, at a depth of eight kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afghanistan is especially vulnerable to earthquakes as it sits on top of several fault lines where the Indian and Eurasian plates meet. The mountainous terrain of eastern Afghanistan is also prone to landslides, making it harder for emergency services to carry out rescues.

On September 1, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar spoke with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and condolences over the loss of lives in the earthquake. Wishing early recovery to those injured, the EAM expressed India's full support for Afghanistan and conveyed that New Delhi will be sending food and relief material to Kabul.

"Spoke with Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi today. Expressed our condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake. Conveyed that India has delivered 1000 family tents today in Kabul. 15 tonnes of food material is also being immediately moved by Indian Mission from Kabul to Kunar. Further relief material will be sent from India starting tomorrow. Wish early recovery of those injured. India stands by Afghanistan at this difficult time," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.