A moderate 5.44-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan’s seismically active Hindu Kush region early Thursday, sending tremors across the surrounding area. According to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences, the tremor occurred at 0129 GMT (6:59 AM IST) at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, though authorities have reported no immediate casualties or structural damage.
EQ of M: 5.3, On: 01/10/2026 06:59:20 IST, Lat: 35.981 N, Long: 68.700 E, Depth: 126 Km, Location: Afghanistan.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 1, 2026
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/1QelcCg2Mn
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.