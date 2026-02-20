5.8 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan: Tremors felt in Kabul, Nangarhar

A strong 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on Friday, February 20. The tremors reached the capital and nearby provinces. While the shaking caused panic in a region still recovering from recent earthquakes, there have been no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) noted that the quake's epicenter was about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Kabul.

Widespread Tremors Across Central Provinces

Witnesses in Kabul and Nangarhar province reported strong shaking that lasted several seconds. Residents in Bamiyan and Wardak provinces, located west of the capital, also felt the tremors.

The quake occurred when many residents were already on edge after a series of severe tremors in the past year. Authorities are assessing remote mountainous areas, but poor communication often delays information from distant villages.

A Region Under Seismic Stress

Afghanistan sits in a very active seismic area, especially along the Hindu Kush mountain range where the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates meet. Recently, the country has experienced a notably active and deadly seismic period:

- August 2025: A shallow 6.0-magnitude quake in eastern Afghanistan destroyed mountainside villages and killed over 2,200 people.

- September 2025: A 6.3-magnitude tremor in northern Afghanistan resulted in at least 27 deaths just weeks later.



Historical Context: Major earthquakes in Herat (2023) and Nangarhar (2022) previously destroyed thousands of homes and caused hundreds of deaths.

Infrastructure Vulnerability and Response Challenges

The repeated high death tolls in Afghanistan often come from the country's basic construction methods. In rural areas, homes are usually made from mud and do not have the strength to withstand even moderate earthquakes.

Additionally, the mountainous landscape makes emergency responses difficult. In past disasters, it has taken rescue teams days to reach remote epicenters to provide medical help or assess the full extent of the damage.

