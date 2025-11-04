Earthquake Science: Trapped By Tectonics—How The Indian Plate Collision Makes Afghanistan A 'Shaking' Nation

Afghanistan is part of one of the most tectonically active areas in the world, lying directly on the edge of the Eurasian tectonic plate. This places it within a high-stress transgression zone where it interacts with two other major plates:

The Indian Plate: The Indian plate is relentlessly moving northward and thrusting against the Eurasian plate, a process responsible for the formation of the Himalayas and the numerous quakes experienced across Afghanistan's eastern and northeastern regions.

The Arabian Plate: The northward movement of the Arabian plate to the south also contributes to the immense geological stress on the region.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This constant, multidirectional convergence and shearing along major fault lines like the Chaman Fault results in frequent and often shallow earthquakes, which enhances the effect of their destructive power.

Vulnerable Zones And Historical Devastation

Although seismic vulnerability covers a wide swath of territory, the most severe quakes occur in Eastern and Northeastern Afghanistan, particularly the areas bordering Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Pakistan. Even the capital Kabul is very vulnerable, with the highest estimated average annual earthquake damage in the country, at approximately US$17 million.

Moreover, the mountainous topography of the country turns quakes into disastrous landslides, which further worsen the loss of life and property.

Afghanistan has recorded around 100 "damaging" earthquakes since 1900. Some of the worst include:

2023: Several quakes have killed more than 1,000 people and destroyed whole villages.

2022: A magnitude 6 quake killed 1,000 people.

1998: Two different quakes within three months killed 2,300 and 4,700 people, respectively.

Building Resilience: The Need For Seismic Safety

The list of expert and international agency recommendations for disaster mitigation and resilience is long to reduce the staggering human and economic toll:

A way to ensure earthquake-resistant construction is through the building of new structures according to earthquake-resistant codes, while existing vulnerable buildings, many constructed under traditional non-engineered methods, must be retrofitted to reduce the likelihood of collapse.

Although the government of Afghanistan approved the Afghanistan Building Code, ABC, in 2012, its widespread use and enforcement remain a major challenge.

Monitoring and Mapping: Better monitoring and early warning systems need to be developed for timely warnings. Precise mapping of fault lines using geospatial technology has to be done to inform urban planning and enable the shifting of populations from the most vulnerable zones.

The ever-imminent threat of seismic disaster underlines the immediate necessity for comprehensive disaster preparedness in the country.

ALSO READ | Delhi AQI 'Very Poor,' SC Demands Action As Coldest Morning Traps Pollution | Check IMD's Forecast