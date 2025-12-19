BREAKING | Afghanistan Earthquake Today: 5.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Hindu Kush; Tremors Felt In Kabul
A strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region at a shallow depth of 10km today. Tremors were felt across Kabul and northern provinces. Know the latest updates on casualties, damage, and seismic alerts.
A strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush mountain range on Friday morning, sending tremors across the capital city of Kabul and surrounding regions. The seismic event, which occurred at 10:04 AM local time, originated at a shallow depth, triggering immediate concern across the seismically active region.
